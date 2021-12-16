Feature / Entertainment

Curtain raised on 2022 Shanghai musical festival

The festival heralds a performance season of original productions, a singing contest and a development project to nurture more homegrown Chinese musicals and talent.
The 2022 Shanghai International Musical Festival raised the curtain at SAIC Shanghai Culture Square this week.

Into its third year, the festival will continue to present an original Chinese musical performance season, a singing contest, a forum and a development project to nurture original Chinese musicals and talent.

Four original Chinese musicals – "Strange Legend of Tang Dynasty," "On the Road," "The Orphan of Zhao" and "Steady Happiness" – will be offered to audiences at the Culture Square in April and May.

"On the Road" and "The Orphan of Zhao" have already proved their popularity among Shanghai musical followers this year.

The "Strange Legend of Tang Dynasty" has been adapted from an online series, and "Steady Happiness," centering on a pair of lovers in the 1970s, was created by famed singer, composer and producer Xiao Ke.

Musical performers sing at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Shanghai International Musical Festival at SAIC Shanghai Culture Square.

The development project will continue to look for potential original Chinese musicals. Those selected will be nurtured with the help of professionals through the year. The best works will be showcased at a workshop by the end of next year to find investors.

According to Fei Yuanhong, vice general manager of the Culture Square, the project will feature two new sections – jukebox and online IP (intellectual property) adaptation.

In the jukebox section, the project organizer has sealed cooperation with Universal Music Publishing China for copyright of 120 selected songs. Project participants will be able to use the popular songs to create original musicals.

In the online IP adaptation section, streaming platform iQiyi has made available three of its self-produced online series for musical adaptation.

"Detailed rules for the new sections will be unveiled in January," said Fei. "We hope they will help enrich the variety of musical productions."

A musical development forum also has been scheduled for May, and the Culture Square's new musical culture research center is expected to be completed by May.

  • A poster for “The Orphan of Zhao

  • A poster for “Strange Legend of Tang Dynasty”

  • A poster for “On the Road”

  • A poster for “Steady Happiness”

