Risking their lives to protect endangered animals

The eight-episode short TV series "Hunter" has received high marks from viewers for its cinematography and in-depth depiction of the real lives and emotions of forest rangers.

The eight-episode short television series "Hunter," which recently aired on the News Channel, has received high marks from viewers for its cinematography and in-depth depiction of the real lives and emotions of forest rangers.

Set in northern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, "Hunter" is China's first anti-poaching short drama series. It stars veteran actors Qin Hao and Yin Fang as a duo of forest rangers who risk their lives to combat poachers. They spare no effort to protect wild animals, some of which are endangered species like snow leopards and Siberian ibex.

Co-director Cao Dun is known for the 2019 hit online series "The Longest Day in Chang'an," a story about preventing a possible terrorist attack on the imperial capital of Chang'an during the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907). Cao presented the aesthetic beauty of traditional Chinese culture through elaborately designed costumes, makeup and props.

Along with Cao, the production crew from "The Longest Day in Chang'an" is working on "Hunter." However, the story is more condensed.

Co-director Gao Xiang primarily oversees the series' action choreography, comprised of chases and fights between rangers and cruel, cunning poachers who follow "jungle rules."

Prior to shooting, actors in the series endured a month of physical training, from riding horses and wrestling to refining their archery skills.

Qin, who plays the leading role of Wei Jiang, didn't bathe for 10 consecutive days to aid his depiction of a tough guy who neglects his appearance.

The series has impressed viewers with its spectacular Chinese scenery, including snow-covered mountains, prairies, forests and deserts.

On China's film and TV review website Douban, many viewers have said they're impressed by the series' innovative structure.

Netizen "Big Belly" said he likes the series' length. Each episode lasts about an hour, the same as a short TV film. He hopes China produces more high-quality miniseries likely to attract young people.

Netizen Vera noted there are very few anti-poaching TV and film productions in China, but "Hunter" helps fill that void. She's a fan of Lu Chuan's "Mountain Patrol: Kekexili," a 2004 film about a volunteer patrol's endeavors to protect endangered Tibetan Antelopes against poachers.

"The series moved me with its portrayal of the bravery and faith of the rangers," she said. "It also taught me that the illegal wildlife trade is the main reason for poaching. We should arouse public awareness about the harm and bad influences of animal trafficking."