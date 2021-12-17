Feature / Entertainment

Risking their lives to protect endangered animals

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:09 UTC+8, 2021-12-17       0
The eight-episode short TV series "Hunter" has received high marks from viewers for its cinematography and in-depth depiction of the real lives and emotions of forest rangers.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:09 UTC+8, 2021-12-17       0

The eight-episode short television series "Hunter," which recently aired on the News Channel, has received high marks from viewers for its cinematography and in-depth depiction of the real lives and emotions of forest rangers.

Set in northern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, "Hunter" is China's first anti-poaching short drama series. It stars veteran actors Qin Hao and Yin Fang as a duo of forest rangers who risk their lives to combat poachers. They spare no effort to protect wild animals, some of which are endangered species like snow leopards and Siberian ibex.

Risking their lives to protect endangered animals

"Hunter"

Co-director Cao Dun is known for the 2019 hit online series "The Longest Day in Chang'an," a story about preventing a possible terrorist attack on the imperial capital of Chang'an during the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907). Cao presented the aesthetic beauty of traditional Chinese culture through elaborately designed costumes, makeup and props.

Along with Cao, the production crew from "The Longest Day in Chang'an" is working on "Hunter." However, the story is more condensed.

Co-director Gao Xiang primarily oversees the series' action choreography, comprised of chases and fights between rangers and cruel, cunning poachers who follow "jungle rules."

Prior to shooting, actors in the series endured a month of physical training, from riding horses and wrestling to refining their archery skills.

Qin, who plays the leading role of Wei Jiang, didn't bathe for 10 consecutive days to aid his depiction of a tough guy who neglects his appearance.

The series has impressed viewers with its spectacular Chinese scenery, including snow-covered mountains, prairies, forests and deserts.

On China's film and TV review website Douban, many viewers have said they're impressed by the series' innovative structure.

Netizen "Big Belly" said he likes the series' length. Each episode lasts about an hour, the same as a short TV film. He hopes China produces more high-quality miniseries likely to attract young people.

Netizen Vera noted there are very few anti-poaching TV and film productions in China, but "Hunter" helps fill that void. She's a fan of Lu Chuan's "Mountain Patrol: Kekexili," a 2004 film about a volunteer patrol's endeavors to protect endangered Tibetan Antelopes against poachers.

"The series moved me with its portrayal of the bravery and faith of the rangers," she said. "It also taught me that the illegal wildlife trade is the main reason for poaching. We should arouse public awareness about the harm and bad influences of animal trafficking."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     