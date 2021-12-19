"Drive My Car" named best film of 2021 by Los Angeles Film Critics Association

Japanese drama "Drive My Car" was named best film and the best screenplay of 2021 on Saturday by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Adapted from Haruki Murakami's short story and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, the film features deep conversations between a widowed theater actor and a skilled female driver, traveling a path of love, loss, acceptance and peace.

"Drive My Car" was selected as the Japanese entry for the Best International Feature Film at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association critics voted to award the best director and the best cinematography to Jane Campion's Western drama film "The Power of the Dog."

The best actor award went to Simon Rex for his role in the comedy drama film "Red Rocket." Penelope Cruz took home the best actress award for her performance in the Spanish drama film "Parallel Mothers."

Vincent Lindon from the horror film "Titane" and Kodi Smit-McPhee from "The Power of the Dog" tied for best supporting actor while Ariana DeBose from the musical drama "West Side Story" was named best supporting actress.

Founded in 1975, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association is comprised of Los Angeles-based, professional film critics working in the Los Angeles print and electronic media.