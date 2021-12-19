Feature / Entertainment

"Drive My Car" named best film of 2021 by Los Angeles Film Critics Association

Xinhua
  18:02 UTC+8, 2021-12-19       0
Japanese drama "Drive My Car" was named best film and the best screenplay of 2021 on Saturday by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.
Xinhua
  18:02 UTC+8, 2021-12-19       0

Japanese drama "Drive My Car" was named best film and the best screenplay of 2021 on Saturday by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Adapted from Haruki Murakami's short story and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, the film features deep conversations between a widowed theater actor and a skilled female driver, traveling a path of love, loss, acceptance and peace.

"Drive My Car" was selected as the Japanese entry for the Best International Feature Film at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association critics voted to award the best director and the best cinematography to Jane Campion's Western drama film "The Power of the Dog."

The best actor award went to Simon Rex for his role in the comedy drama film "Red Rocket." Penelope Cruz took home the best actress award for her performance in the Spanish drama film "Parallel Mothers."

Vincent Lindon from the horror film "Titane" and Kodi Smit-McPhee from "The Power of the Dog" tied for best supporting actor while Ariana DeBose from the musical drama "West Side Story" was named best supporting actress.

Founded in 1975, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association is comprised of Los Angeles-based, professional film critics working in the Los Angeles print and electronic media.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     