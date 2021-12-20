Chinese thriller "Fireflies in the Sun" tops domestic box office

Domestic thriller film "Fireflies in the Sun" topped the Chinese mainland box office chart on its third day of screening on Sunday.

Domestic thriller film "Fireflies in the Sun" topped the Chinese mainland box office chart on its third day of screening on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

The movie, which is a sequel to "Sheep Without a Shepherd" released in 2019, depicts the story of a poor family and a desperate father who gives all his efforts to collect money for his son's operation. It earned over 107 million yuan (around 16.8 million US dollars) on Sunday.

Domestic animation "I am Who I am" ranked second on the box office chart on Sunday, raking in about 17.9 million yuan on its third day of release. The movie tells the stories of three kids realizing their dream of lion dancing through arduous practice.

It was followed by domestic adventure "Schemes In Antiques," which pocketed about 7 million yuan.