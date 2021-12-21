Feature / Entertainment

Specially tailored musical concert presented in lane house complex

Ma Yue
  17:39 UTC+8, 2021-12-22
A specially tailored musical concert was staged at The INLET, as the new cultural landmark aims to enhance its influence by hosting more innovative live shows.
A specially tailored musical concert was staged at The INLET, as the city's new cultural landmark aims to enhance its influence by hosting more innovative and popular live shows.

The concert was jointly produced by Shanghai Culture Square Theater Management Co and Chongbang Group, developer of The INLET. Having the historical shikumen (stone-gate) houses as the setting and background for the stage, the concert featured popular songs from four musicals: "Apollonia," "The Throne and the Poetry," "Fan Letter" and "Roméo et Juliette."

The concert became the first musical performance to be staged at The INLET.

The INLET is a complex comprised of eight lanes that connect 66 shikumen houses and century-old edifices. After years of renovations, the complex, retaining its historical flavor, reopened last month as a new attraction in the area.

The application of mapping and projection technology turned the facades of the historical buildings into a theater stage setting. Performers at times emerged from the rear of the spectator area and even from the shikumen windows, which made the show immersive and unique.

Performers emerge from shikumen-house windows.

Musicals have become one of the most popular performance genres among youngsters in recent years. The original musical "The Throne and the Poetry" and the Chinese adaptation of the classic French musical "Roméo et Juliette" just made their debut in Shanghai. The Chinese adaptation of the South Korean musical "Fan Letter" will greet audiences at SAIC Shanghai Culture Square soon.

The tailored musical concert marks the beginning of cooperation between the Culture Square and Chongbang Group. More innovative shows will be introduced to similar venues other than traditional theaters in the future.

The INLET is located at the intersection of Sichuan Road N. and Wujin Road.

