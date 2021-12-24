Feature / Entertainment

Six-hour adaptation of a Chinese literary classic opens this weekend

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-12-24       0
Audiences are invited to experience the contemporary aesthetics of "The Dream of the Red Chamber" with an all-white stage design.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-12-24       0

Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center's self-produced play "The Dream of the Red Chamber" returns to the stage this weekend, interpreting Eastern aesthetics for audiences.

The six-hour play, based on the famous Chinese classic of the same name, premiered at the arts center in September. Stepping onto a larger stage at SAIC Shanghai Culture Square this week, the creators made some adjustments to the script, costumes and lighting to fit the theater.

Six-hour adaptation of a Chinese literary classic opens this weekend
Ti Gong

"The Dream of the Red Chamber" will be staged at SAIC Shanghai Culture Square on Saturday and Sunday.

The focus of most discussion after the premiere round of performances was the length of the play. At Culture Square, the first half of the play will run from 2pm to 5pm, with an interval. Audiences will be given time for dinner and then return to the theater for the second half, which runs from 7pm to 10pm.

"According to feedback from the premiere-round audience, time is not an issue," said Yu Rongjun, artistic director of the dramatic arts center and also the playwright of "The Dream of the Red Chamber."

"The original story is a literary classic, which is totally worth six hours. What I am concerned about most is that some audiences might walk into the theater with a stereotyped impression of the work," Yu added.

Six-hour adaptation of a Chinese literary classic opens this weekend
Ti Gong

The play, which lasts for six hours, premiered in September.

He continued: "Every audience member has their own understanding of the literary classic and interpretation of its characters. We can't satisfy everyone, but we hope audiences can walk into the theater with an open mind, and get involved in the phenomenon we create in the theater on their own initiative instead of waiting to be impacted."

According to stage designer Liu Xinglin, neat and simple are the key words of the stage setting, which follows contemporary aesthetics. White is the base color of all costumes.

"The essence of 'The Dream of the Red Chamber' can be concluded as indirect and fictitious, a kind of Eastern aesthetics," said Liu.

"I don't want to 'fill up' the audience's mind with complicated stage design, like projection. Instead, I want to give them adequate space for imagination. This play has a threshold for the audience."

Six-hour adaptation of a Chinese literary classic opens this weekend
Ti Gong

White is the base color of all costumes.

Director Cao Yan believes "The Dream of the Red Chamber" is a philosophic tragedy which showcases the battle between free will and irresistible fate. The protagonists experience frustration, sense nihility, make self-examination and get relieved.

The director hopes audiences can follow the characters' emotions and mental status and can trigger their own thinking about life.

Six-hour adaptation of a Chinese literary classic opens this weekend
Ti Gong

Neat and simple are the key words of the stage design.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     