Feature / Entertainment

'The Nutcracker' prances into Shanghai for Christmas

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:13 UTC+8, 2021-12-24       0
Shanghai Ballet is presenting an upgraded version of the enduring Tchaikovsky favorite "The Nutcracker" at Shanghai Grand Theater this weekend.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:13 UTC+8, 2021-12-24       0

Shanghai Ballet is presenting the enduring Tchaikovsky favorite "The Nutcracker" at Shanghai Grand Theater this weekend.

"The Nutcracker" has been one of the classic ballets generally presented around the new year – and this is no different. This version, jointly produced by Shanghai Ballet and the Shanghai Grand Theater, is a work by British choreographer Derek Deane that premiered in 2010.

'The Nutcracker' prances into Shanghai for Christmas
Ti Gong

Shanghai Ballet's "The Nutcracker" is a work by British choreographer Derek Deane.

Taking place during the Christmas season, the ballet upgraded its stage design and is calling the production "The Nutcracker Plus."

"We added some fancy projection and lighting effects for some scenes to create an upgraded experience," said Xin Lili, director of Shanghai Ballet. "The audience will also get to see some young blood on stage, as nearly 20 percent of the dancers are new to this production."

According to Xin, the complete stage design upgrades will be finished and presented to audiences by the winter of 2022. The new version will be named "The Nutcracker Max" to mark the 130th anniversary of the ballet next year.

'The Nutcracker' prances into Shanghai for Christmas
Ti Gong

The new version features an upgraded stage design.

The performance includes a 30-minute intermission, during which attendees are encouraged to visit Shanghai Grand Theater's newly decorated A+ Art Space on the ground floor, where paper-cutting models of seven world's famed theaters, as well as a collection of performance posters and tickets, are on display.

'The Nutcracker' prances into Shanghai for Christmas
Ti Gong

A glimpse of Shanghai Grand Theater's newly decorated A+ Art Space

Performance info:

Dates: December 25-26, 2pm, 7:15pm

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Grand Theater

Address: 300 People's Ave

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     