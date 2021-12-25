China-Israel friendship celebrated with film festival

An Israeli film week is running in Shanghai to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-Israel diplomatic relation next year.

Through January 16, nine acclaimed movies will be shown in the city at the Peace Cinema and CGV Cinema at Sinar Mas Plaza.

It has been 15 years since the first special exhibition of Israeli movies was presented in the city.

The nine productions to be screened are "Siege" (1969), "The Policeman" (1971), "Forward, the People" (1986), "Life According to Agfa" (1992), "Footnote" (2011), "Life in Stills" (2011), "The Trial of Viviane Amsallem" (2014), "Mr Gaga" (2015) and "Golden Voices" (2019).

Shot from diverse perspectives, these movies will provide an insight into the history, culture and customs of Israel.