Shuttling between worlds of living and dead

  11:51 UTC+8, 2021-12-29
Original musical "Soul Ferry Man" is being staged at Yunfeng Theater. Presented by Shanghai-based iMusical, the production is adapted from an online series of the same name.
Original musical "Soul Ferry Man" is being staged at Yunfeng Theater this week.

Presented by Shanghai-based iMusical, the production is adapted from an online series of the same name. The first season of the series was broadcast through online streaming platform iQiyi in 2014, and its sequels have been popular.

The story centers on a group of rule keepers shuttling between the two worlds of yin (the nether world) and yang (the world of the living). Some are in charge of ferrying souls between the two worlds, while some bear conspiracies.

Ti Gong

The musical is adapted from an online series of the same name.

The production has drawn inspiration and involved cultural elements from the 4th-century BC Chinese classic text "Shanhaijing" (Classic of Mountains and Seas), which is about fascinating mythical creatures in ancient China.

Stage settings and crossover music create a steampunk style.

"Soul Ferry Man" premiered in Shanghai at SAIC Shanghai Culture Square last December. Making a return after one year, the musical stars veteran stage actor Yu Yi, as well as musical actors like Li Chenxi, Jin Shengquan and Ding Hui.

Yu plays the lead role of soul ferry man Zhao Li in all 12 performances, whose traditional opera skills helped him to enrich his performance.

"It has been tiring, but I'm very pleased to see the growth of some young actors in this round of performance," said Yu.

Ti Gong

Yu Yi plays the lead role of soul ferry man Zhao Li.

Performance info

Dates: December 29-31, 7:30pm; January 1-2, 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Venue: Yunfeng Theater

Address: 1700 Beijing Road W.

