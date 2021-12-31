Feature / Entertainment

TV and radio programs helping to celebrate the New Year

A New Year's Eve gala will look back on the country's achievements, and new documentaries and special music programs will ease audiences into 2022.
Shanghai Media Group will present an array of programs to celebrate the New Year.

Dragon TV will present a New Year's Eve gala on Friday night to look back on the country's achievements and heart-warming moments.

On Saturday night, a gala featuring stories behind the city's high-quality cultural performances will be broadcast on Dragon TV.

Audiences will be shown excerpts from shows and learn how acclaimed productions like dance drama "The Eternal Wave" and multimedia shadow play "Hua Mulan" were created.

Original documentaries will be exhibited on Docu TV to display the country's traditional culture, customs and beautiful landscapes.

A three-episode documentary series about Taihu Lake will start to air on Dragon TV next Tuesday.

Radio Shanghai will present concerts and special music programs to highlight the most popular songs of the year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
