Feature / Entertainment

China's box office during New Year's Day holiday tops US$160m

Xinhua
  14:54 UTC+8, 2022-01-04       0
China's box office revenue during the New Year's Day holiday reached 1.02 billion yuan (US$160 million), data from the China Film Administration showed on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  14:54 UTC+8, 2022-01-04       0
China's box office during New Year's Day holiday tops US$160m
Imaginechina

Posters in a movie theater in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, on January 3, 2022.

China's box office revenue during the New Year's Day holiday reached 1.02 billion yuan (US$160 million), data from the China Film Administration showed on Tuesday.

The fruitful gains were scored despite strict COVID-19 containment measures in place during the holiday that ended Monday, with cinemas in low-risk areas capping their attendance rate at 75 percent while those in medium and high-risk areas remained closed, according to the film administration.

Domestic drama "Embrace Again" topped the box office chart during the three-day holiday with an earning of 319 million yuan. It has raked in 590 million yuan since its release on the eve of the New Year, according to the administration.

The film revolves around stories of a group of ordinary people during the COVID-19 lockdown in Wuhan, spotlighting people's mutual support during the trying times in early 2020.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     