Veteran actor lauded for father-coach role

Chinese mainland actor Hu Jun, 54, is drawing praise for his role as a strict father-cum-coach of short-track speed skater in a sports drama.

Chinese mainland actor Hu Jun, 54, is drawing praise for his role as a strict father-cum-coach of short-track speed skater in "Chao Yue," or Surpass, a sports drama currently airing on Dragon TV.

Chen Jingye, Hu's character in the series, initially opposes his daughter Chen Mian's desire of becoming a short-track speed skater because he doubts her abilities in the sport.

But seeing his daughter's dedication and efforts, they eventually reconcile and reach an agreement and mutual understanding. With his assistance and rigorous preparation, Chen Mian will compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

It is the first time that Hu has enacted the role of a coach. Before the start of shooting, he met several athletes and their coaches to learn about their lives. He also spent a lot of time learning how to skate.

"When we were shooting in Harbin, the icy coldness reminded me of the hardships and the risks taken by the short-track speed skaters," Hu said.

Hu said that he will not miss the short-track speed skating and ice hockey competitions at the Beijing Games. He also expressed his best wishes to Chinese athletes competing in Beijing.

Ti Gong

In real life, Hu is a patient father of two children. He was a participant in the popular reality program "Where Are We Going Dad?" along with his son Kang Kang. In the program, he shows an open heart and respects his son's choices.

"It is not hard for me to depict a father on the screen," Hu said. "Parents need to know what their children really want rather than make decisions for them."

A native of Beijing, Hu has impressed audiences with many roles since his graduation from the Central Academy of Drama in the early 1990s.

In 2003, his portrayal of the hero Qiao Feng in the martial arts series "The Demi-Gods and the Semi-Devils," which is an adaptation of Jin Yong's novel of the same name, won him big fame and wide acclaim. In the latest epic war film "The Battle at Lake Changjin," Hu's depiction of a heroic cannoneer moved many people to tears.

"I believe that an actor has his own limitations and is unable to play all parts," Hu added. "That is something he should be aware of...

"My acting career has been motivated by only one thing for the past 30 years: a genuine love for the craft. I hope that the younger generation of actors will first respect and enjoy their work, and then gradually develop their creativity."