iQiyi's Luoyang project offers a model for IP development

The project's success has boosted industry confidence that there is a market for such original cultural intellectual property branding for other "destinations."

Online streaming platform iQiyi's innovative project Luoyang, providing everything from virtual tours of the ancient city – one of China's four great ancient capitals – to films, documentaries, dramas and games, is proving a successful prototype for similar branding for other culturally important cities and sites.

Its success has boosted industry confidence that there is a market for such original cultural intellectual property branding for other "destinations."

iQiyi executives say they are considering similar IP projects for Longxi and Dunhuang in northwestern Gansu Province and the Jiangsu provincial capital of Nanjing in the country's east.

Chief content officer Wang Xiaohui said iQiyi has been making many attempts to foster impressive and creative visual expression of Chinese culture and art. The profound history and rich cultural heritage of the ancient cities provide a solid foundation for the development of these site-specific IPs, Wang said.

Ma Boyong, author of the online suspense novel "Luoyang," will be engaged in the new IP projects for other cities. His focus, he says, will continue to be the stories of ordinary people.

"We will not merely display the magnificence of ancient architecture," he says. "Instead, we will focus our lens on ordinary people's lives and emotions that will resonate with viewers. We hope that more people will be captivated by the historical charm, warmth and vitality of these cities."

Ti Gong

Ma began planning the Luoyang project in 2017. A year later it received strong support from iQiyi in the development of a multi-dimensional and complete industrial chain.

It took half a year to polish the script for the "Luoyang" suspense series, including 27 revised versions. The series turned out to be one of the most popular self-made dramas of iQiyi in 2021 after its release last December.

While making the series, a range of documentaries, Internet films and variety shows were also incubated as part of the Luoyang project.

The 10-episode cultural documentary "Twenty-Four Hours in Luoyang" was aired on iQiyi simultaneously with the "Luoyang" series.

From the diverse perspectives of the ancient city's customs, arts, folk culture, food and lifestyle, it captures the historical and cultural charm of Luoyang, a political, economic and cultural center in China's history.

The costume drama "Luoyang," which began screening on iQiyi on January 26, is also popular with netizens. Elements of suspense and action are combined in the film that follows twin sisters' self-redemption and efforts to stop a conspiracy.

And in the variety show "Glory Is Back," entertainment heart-throbs and celebrities make interesting and inspiring journeys through Luoyang's museums and historical sites to explore its cultural origins, roots and past glories.

More than 20 cities in China are now seeking the possibility of cooperation with iQiyi to develop new cultural IP projects. The success of "Luoyang" has also boosted the city's tourism industry.

Since the series has also been distributed to other countries in Asia, young people at home and abroad get to know the charms of the Longmen Grottoes, the White Horse Temple – the first Buddhist temple in China – the city's peonies, hot pepper soup and the water feast, which is composed of 24 dishes, mainly soups.

Nearly 20 commercial brands are also cooperating with the Luoyang project to develop archaeological "blind boxes," traditional costumes and garage kits.

Analysts consider the project a replicable and sustainable model that can both spread the splendor of Chinese culture to younger generations and generate remarkable business opportunities.

iQiyi's Wang said a successful IP development strategy can also reduce risks for the entertainment industry which is traditionally full of uncertainty.

The incubation and development of popular IPs, such as Marvel and Disney, usually takes a long time.

But iQiyi executives say they have the confidence and the patience to see the project through.