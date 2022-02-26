Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai Opera House opens season on a high note

The Shanghai Opera House is presenting "Das Land des Lachelns" (The Land of Smiles) at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center this weekend, which serves as the opener for its 2022 Spring and Summer Performance Season.

"Das Land des Lachelns" is a 1929 romantic operetta in three acts by Franz Lehár, one of the first Western theater works to depict a protagonist from China.

This latest version was jointly produced by the Shanghai Opera House and the Budapest Palace of Art, which premiered in Shanghai in 2018.

Cao Jiamiao / Ti Gong

"Das Land des Lachelns" is one of the first Western theater works to depict a protagonist from China.

"Our season opener opera tells stories about China, while other productions show Chinese people's participation and understanding of globally renowned operas," said Xu Zhong, conductor and director of the Shanghai Opera House.

In the following few months, the opera house will present "La Boheme" at Shangyin Opera House; "Der Fliegende Hollander" at Shanghai Grand Theater; as well as three Chinese opera productions with revolutionary themes.

The season also includes a series of opera galas, orchestra concerts and dance shows.

Cao Jiamiao / SHINE

Tenor Shi Yijie has the lead role Prince Sou-Chong.

The brand-new Shanghai Grand Opera House is under construction in the Pudong New Area, which is expected to be completed next year. Xu said Shanghai Opera House will continue to improve the quality and quantity of its works and promote opera art to the public.

Tenor Shi Yijie is playing the leading role Prince Sou-Chong in "Das Land des Lachelns."

"I like this opera very much, in which everyone faces pain with a smile," said Shi, who first sang the role in 2018.

"I'm more mature compared to four years ago, and have acquired a better understanding of the work and its characters," he said. "I will use my voice and performance to showcase the oriental philosophies in the work."

