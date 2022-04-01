Feature / Entertainment

The shows must go on, despite lockdowns, vows a Shanghai art center

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:31 UTC+8, 2022-04-01       0
Audiences are offered livestreamed talk with a jazz pianist and courses on jazz dance and Chinese opera makeup as regular Membership Day event goes online.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:31 UTC+8, 2022-04-01       0

Shanghai Oriental Art Center will shift its Membership Day event online, inviting audiences to join in a talk with a jazz musician and courses on jazz dance and traditional Chinese opera makeup.

Jazz pianist Huang Jianyi will share his insights and understanding about jazz culture during a one-hour livestream with audiences through the Oriental Art Center's official account on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. It starts at 2pm on Saturday.

From 3:30pm to 4:30pm, makeup artist San Bao will introduce the charm of traditional Chinese opera for audiences through his own experiences.

San Bao has been working with famed Kunqu Opera performer Zhang Jun, as well as other traditional opera artists. He will teach audiences make-up skills for traditional opera during the one-hour program.

Jazz dancer Xiao Kun will meet audiences from 8pm to 9pm, during which he will give viewers an online dance course. Those with no dancing experience or basic skills can all participate in the activity as the teacher will provide instruction to learners of all levels.

It has been Shanghai Oriental Art Center's tradition to organize offline Membership Day activities on the first Saturday of each month. Due to the pandemic, this month's activities go to the online platform.

The center has canceled a batch of performances scheduled for April. The programs will be rescheduled, and audiences will be welcomed back to the center when the citywide theater suspension is lifted.

The city's theaters and performing troupes, including Shanghai Grand Theater, Shanghai Concert Hall and Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, are offering online programs for free to enrich local residents' life as Shanghai endures a phased lockdown amid the resurgence of COVID-19.

The shows must go on, despite lockdowns, vows a Shanghai art center
Ti Gong

Posters for Shanghai Oriental Art Center's Membership Day activities

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     