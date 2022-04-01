The shows must go on, despite lockdowns, vows a Shanghai art center

Audiences are offered livestreamed talk with a jazz pianist and courses on jazz dance and Chinese opera makeup as regular Membership Day event goes online.

Shanghai Oriental Art Center will shift its Membership Day event online, inviting audiences to join in a talk with a jazz musician and courses on jazz dance and traditional Chinese opera makeup.

Jazz pianist Huang Jianyi will share his insights and understanding about jazz culture during a one-hour livestream with audiences through the Oriental Art Center's official account on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. It starts at 2pm on Saturday.



From 3:30pm to 4:30pm, makeup artist San Bao will introduce the charm of traditional Chinese opera for audiences through his own experiences.

San Bao has been working with famed Kunqu Opera performer Zhang Jun, as well as other traditional opera artists. He will teach audiences make-up skills for traditional opera during the one-hour program.

Jazz dancer Xiao Kun will meet audiences from 8pm to 9pm, during which he will give viewers an online dance course. Those with no dancing experience or basic skills can all participate in the activity as the teacher will provide instruction to learners of all levels.

It has been Shanghai Oriental Art Center's tradition to organize offline Membership Day activities on the first Saturday of each month. Due to the pandemic, this month's activities go to the online platform.

The center has canceled a batch of performances scheduled for April. The programs will be rescheduled, and audiences will be welcomed back to the center when the citywide theater suspension is lifted.

The city's theaters and performing troupes, including Shanghai Grand Theater, Shanghai Concert Hall and Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, are offering online programs for free to enrich local residents' life as Shanghai endures a phased lockdown amid the resurgence of COVID-19.