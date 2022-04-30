'Shallow:' a heart-warming tale of bonding and dreams

Film "Shallow" revolves around a single mother and boxer who strives to regain custody of her child and everything she has lost.

Tang Xiaobai's film "Shallow," starring Tan Zhuo and Tian Hairong, is due for national release today.

The heart-warming film revolves around a single mother and boxer who strives to regain custody of her child and everything she has lost. With the help of her sister and coach, the woman bravely returns to the boxing ring to start over.

According to director Tang, "Shallow" is about family bonds and dreams. It is a movie that portrays the greatness of maternal love.

It is lead actress Tan's new big-screen offering after the 2019 suspense film "Sheep Without A Shepherd." Tan undertook rigorous boxing training daily that often lasted four hours. At one point, she broke her ankle, but she refused to throw in the towel.

Ti Gong

Actress Tian Hairong won the Best Supporting Actress award for portraying a strong-willed woman in the film when it was screened at the 12th Macau International Film Festival in 2020. She looks after her sister's child as Tan focuses on her boxing career.

"Life is not easy for any of us," said Tian. "The film hopes to encourage people to face up to challenges, pains and difficult situations in life."

Critics hailed the film when it premiered at last year's Shanghai International Film Festival.

Director Tang praised the actors for their performance and promised to keep making films with original content and touching stories that show the dreams and emotions of Chinese women.