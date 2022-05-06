Feature / Entertainment

TV series captures young generation's pursuit of excellence

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  01:13 UTC+8, 2022-05-07       0
"Master of My Own" depicts the younger generation's never-yielding spirit of pursuing a career dream. They have the courage to break stereotypes and even set rules.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  01:13 UTC+8, 2022-05-07       0

An urban drama series "Master of My Own," which deals with young people's views on careers and the pursuit of excellence, has been airing on Dragon TV since April 29.

Adapted from Hong Jiu's online novel by the e-publisher Jinjiang Literature, the light-hearted story follows the career of Ning Meng as a secretary to an investment director.

Ning always dreamt of becoming an investment director. But after graduation, she seems to drift away from her dream after taking up a job as a secretary. After three years, she decides to start pursuing her dream again.

In spite of all kinds of setbacks, she gradually rises as an investor at an investment firm and finally wins understanding, respect, and love from her former domineering boss, Lu Jiming.

TV series captures young generation's pursuit of excellence
Ti Gong

Actress Tan Songyun plays Ning Meng, the protagonist in "Master of My Own."

The 32-episode drama depicts the younger generation's never-yielding spirit of pursuing a career dream. They have the courage to break stereotypes and even set rules.

Director Yao Tingting, whose movie credits include youth film "Yesterday Once More" and romantic fantasy "Love You Forever," is adept at telling stories from a feminine perspective. In her eyes, with mutual support, Ning and Lu become better versions of themselves.

"The series also discusses how to balance career and relationship," said Yao. "Ahead of shooting, the main actors in the series also spent time experiencing the busy lives of investment firms."

Huang Lan, the series' producer, said "Master of My Own" aims to say that a hard-working woman deserves better understanding.

On China's film and TV review site Douban, some viewers said the show had a lot of positive energy and funny dialogues that helped them relax.

Netizen "What Can Liang Ban Do" said that it's a down-to-earth production with a strong realistic flavor.

"Ning's rental apartment is shabby and small, and her clothes and accessories are ordinary," he said. "It's not another modern Cinderella story, as, from all her endeavors and perseverance, we can see how young employees work hard to pursue their dreams and take root in the big city."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     