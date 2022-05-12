Feature / Entertainment

Celebrities come out in support of the anti-pandemic fight

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  12:01 UTC+8, 2022-05-13       0
Chinese artists have stepped forward in support of the pandemic fight. They have encouraged people to get through the hard times with confidence and togetherness.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  12:01 UTC+8, 2022-05-13       0
Celebrities come out in support of the anti-pandemic fight

The two negative pressure ambulances are donated by producer and actor Yang Zi and his actress wife, Huang Shengyi.

While the coronavirus continues to hamper movement in Shanghai for the sixth week, Chinese artists have stepped forward in support of the pandemic fight.

Producer and actor Yang Zi and his actress wife Huang Shengyi have teamed up with the China Siyuan Foundation for Poverty Alleviation to donate two negative pressure ambulances to hospitals for the transfer of COVID-19 patients. The ambulances are already in use at the Shanghai No.4 People's Hospital and Shanghai Yangpu Hospital of TCM.

The ambulances are equipped with negative pressure systems, HEPA filters, ultraviolet lights and isolation chambers that offer better protection against infectious, especially airborne, diseases.

Both Yang and Huang have been involved in charity work for many years. They hope that the ambulances will offer some relief to the patients in the city.

The China Film Foundation and young actors Huang Xuan, Wan Qian, Yang Zi and Wen Qi also donated four batches of food and daily necessities to the frontline workers, and extended their support for the city's medical and sanitation workers and the elderly people.

Tian Hua, an official from the foundation, said the young actors were actively involved, which demonstrated their strong sense of social responsibility.

Actor Chen Long has been working as a community volunteer for about a month. Dressed in a protective white jumpsuit, he has assisted neighbors by performing various volunteer tasks, such as delivering packages.

Actor Huang Xiaoming donated a large number of medical supplies and daily necessities to the city. The donations, which include facial masks, protective suits, purified water and an electric disinfection vehicle, have been sent to local communities.

Actors Chen He and Du Jiang also donated protective gear and fresh vegetables to the faculty of Shanghai Theater Academy. Shanghai-born singer Luo Zhongxu composed a song on the theme of fighting the pandemic.

Other celebrities, such as Hu Ge, Ma Yili, Zhou Shen, Tong Liya, Lei Jiayin, Zheng Kai, Guo Jingfei and Hai Qing, all made videos in which they shared their hopes and encouraged people to get through the hard times with confidence and togetherness.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     