Get ready for weekend musical concerts at friendly prices

Residents can enjoy a musical concert at a price of 30-80 yuan during the Shanghai Oriental Art Center's Citizens' Concert Series, which runs though the second half of the year.
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center's Citizens' Concert Series will be held from August to December.

Local residents will be able to enjoy musical concerts at friendly prices during the Shanghai Oriental Art Center's Citizens' Concert Series, which runs though the second half of the year.

Coming into its 16th year, the concert series aims to attract more people to classical music and promote a tasteful lifestyle. This year's series has arranged 11 concerts on weekends from August to December, with ticket prices set between 30 yuan (US$4.45) and 80 yuan. Students can purchase a ticket for just 15 yuan.

On August 20, 97-year-old Cao Peng, a veteran conductor, will join hands with two young conductors, Huang Pengfei and Fan Qing, for a concert titled "Music Score From the Starry Night" to arouse people's awareness about caring for young autism patients.

Ti Gong

Cao Peng, a 97-year-old veteran conductor.

Austrian violinist Tymur Melnyk and pianist Patrick Lechner will present a duet concert on September 3.

Pipe organ player Li Yihua will demonstrate the charm of the ancient instrument during a concert on September 17.

Conductor, composer and drama director Cai Donghua will take the baton for a concert titled "Chinese Rhapsody" on October 1, involving a handful of folk instrument artists.

Pianist and composer Song Siheng will face the audience on October 15. During the recital, Song will perform his first original composition created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ti Gong

Pianist and composer Song Siheng.

Young conductor Gao Jian will cooperate with a group of domestic musicians, including French horn player Gu Cong, flute player Ma Yong, as well as violinist Wu Xiyuan, and lead the Shanghai Conservatory of Music's chamber orchestra for a concert on December 3, during which Mozart's three instrumental concerto will be performed.

A concert version of the classic opera "Dido and Aeneas" will be presented by the Shanghai-based orchestra and chorus on November 26. The performance will feature replica of musical instruments from the 17th century.

An innovative Beethoven-themed recitation concert has been arranged on December 17 to mark the 195th anniversary of the German music giant's death.

Ti Gong

An innovative Beethoven-themed concert has been scheduled on December 17.

﻿
