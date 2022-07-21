Don't 'Let it Go!' Disney classic on Shanghai stage

Back by Walt Disney Co, a local orchestra that specializes in movie-themed concerts will perform songs from the hit animated film "Frozen" in Shanghai next month.

A musical concert themed around the Disney animation film "Frozen" will be held at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on August 12-13.

Walt Disney Co, the makers of the film, has approved the concert, a first on the Chinese mainland.

The film was a smash hit, with songs like "Let It Go," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman," "For The First Time In Forever," and "Love Is An Open Door" reaching the top of the charts.

The 2013 film won two awards at the 86th Academy Awards. The film revolves around a princess who sets off on a journey with an iceman and a snowman to find her estranged sister, whose icy powers have inadvertently trapped their kingdom in eternal winter.

The songs for "Frozen" were written and composed by the husband-and-wife songwriting team of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. The soundtrack album has sold over 10 million copies around the world.

The theme song, "Let It Go," won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The Shanghai event will be performed by the New Power Orchestra, known for their movie-themed concerts, under the baton of young conductor Wang Hongzhi. Clips from the film will be played on a big screen set to create an immersive experience for the audience.

Musical singers Xu Lidong, Qian Anqi, Yin Haolun, and Wang Yi will be among those to perform at the concert.

Performance info:



Date: August 12-13, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center



Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area

