Popular news show upgraded with a new format

Over the past 20 years, the program has developed a large fan base for its heart-warming news stories and a down-to-earth style.
Popular news show upgraded with a new format

Twenty years after its debut on the local News Channel, the Shanghai Media Group's popular news program "Xinwenfang," also known as "News Alley," launched an upgrade on Monday.

The program will strengthen the group's cooperation with the multimedia centers of the city's 16 districts to present news stories on TV and on streaming platforms.

The upgrade will also include a regular service platform to help citizens resolve their problems.

Over the past 20 years, the program has developed a large fan base for its heart-warming news stories and a down-to-earth style.

The program outranks its competitors in its timeslot and has garnered many prizes such as the China News Awards and the Shanghai News Awards.

Popular news show upgraded with a new format
﻿
﻿
