Feature / Entertainment

Driven by sizzling sci-fi comedy, China's summer box office picks up speed

Xinhua
  15:36 UTC+8, 2022-08-01       0
Chinese sci-fi comedy "Moon Man" generated a whopping revenue of approximately 1 billion yuan (US$148.22 million) in three days through Sunday.
Xinhua
  15:36 UTC+8, 2022-08-01       0
Driven by sizzling sci-fi comedy, China's summer box office picks up speed
Imaginechina

Shen Teng (left) and Ma Li, leading actor and actress of sci-fi comedy "Moon Man," promote the movie in a theater in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, on July 25, 2022.

Chinese sci-fi comedy "Moon Man" was released over the weekend to critical acclaim, generating a whopping revenue of approximately 1 billion yuan (US$148.22 million) in three days through Sunday.

Driven by the smash hit from Mahua FunAge, a popular Chinese comedy film and stage play production company, China's summer box office revenue growth has picked up speed.

China's box office revenue total from June 1 to July 31 this year hit 5.42 billion yuan, up from 5.33 billion yuan in the same period last year, showed the latest data from box office tracker Maoyan.

The summer movie season spanning three months until August 31 is usually a busy moviegoing period in China.

"Undoubtedly, 'Moon Man' will raise people's expectations and could be a big boon to the box office market that was hit by COVID-19," said Rao Shuguang, president of the China Film Critics Association.

The story of "Moon Man" revolves around an astronaut who finds himself stranded on the moon and struggles to survive alone.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     