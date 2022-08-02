Feature / Entertainment

Online movie platform iQiyi to support more original films

It will expand the range of genres on its cloud theater and help connect filmmakers with investors.
A scene from the martial arts film "The Hidden Fox"

Streaming platform iQiyi recently launched a project to incubate and produce more original online movies. The project is an extension of iQiyi's previous support in the fields of documentary and online series.

Filmmakers with good ideas, scripts and expertise will receive financial aid and a wide range of support in marketing and distribution.

According to Song Jia, vice president of iQiyi, they have spent several months listening to the demands of film professionals.

They will set up a network as a bridge between filmmakers and investors to get more good stories on the screen.

The project also encourages diversity in productions. Movies of varied genres will be released on iQiyi's cloud theater.

Since last year, iQiyi has nurtured and aired a few high-quality online productions such as the 10-episode historical documentary series "Luoyang."

Industry insiders also see strong market potential for online movies. To date, iQiyi's cloud theater has premiered and officially released a dozen movies covering the genres of action, crime, comedy and war.

In spite of low budgets, many such as "Blind War," "Eye For An Eye" and "The Hidden Fox" have received acclaim from online viewers for creative storytelling and stunning visuals.

In the future, the project will also cooperate with colleges around the country to discover more talented filmmakers. And a complete talent cultivation mechanism will be built.

A scene from the online film "Eye for An Eye."

Documentary series "Luoyang"

Action film "Blind War"

﻿
