Feature / Entertainment

Modern dance reflecting vulnerability, fear, worry and imperfection

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:08 UTC+8, 2022-08-09       0
The Shanghai International Dance Center has reopened with a new work, "The Dark," a quest for humanity to find common ground between different cultures.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:08 UTC+8, 2022-08-09       0

The Shanghai International Dance Center has reopened with a new work, "The Dark," presented by the Shanghai-based contemporary dance troupe, Slate.

Established by American choreographer Anneliese Charek in 2014, Slate consists of Chinese and Shanghai-based dancers from the United States, Hungary and Brazil.

According to Charek, "The Dark" is a quest for humanity to find common ground between different cultures. Light and drumbeats fill the first of two acts to express joy in revelry, while the second act showcases human nature's struggle, doubt and fragility through dark colors and electronic music.

Modern dance reflecting vulnerability, fear, worry and imperfection
Ti Gong

Slate's two-act new work "The Dark"

Swiss musician Florian Rudin, drummer and co-founder of the rock band Shanghai Qiutian, holds down the rhythm in the first act, while electronic band Frankfurt Helmet takes over in the second act.

Charek talked about the inspiration for her new work in saying: "We are living through incredibly dark times. When I discuss darkness, I mean the less wonderful aspects of personal life that people don't want to post on social media.

"They can be vulnerability, fear, worry, imperfection and other troubles we experience, but I want to embrace them because they made us who we are. They are a necessary part of existence."

Modern dance reflecting vulnerability, fear, worry and imperfection
Ti Gong

Electronic band Frankfurt Helmet

Charek is a choreographer, performer and arts facilitator from Los Angeles. She studied classical ballet before moving onto modern dance and choreography at the California Institute of the Arts, later receiving a master's degree from the Shanghai Theater Academy.

The Shanghai International Dance Center suspended operations due to the recent COVID-19 resurgence. To entice people back, tickets for "The Dark" are only 80 yuan (US$11.85).

The venue is following the mandated 50 percent capacity limit, and attendees must provide a negative nucleic acid test result from within the previous 72 hours.

Modern dance reflecting vulnerability, fear, worry and imperfection
Ti Gong

American choreographer Anneliese Charek

Performance info:

Dates: August 9-10, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80 yuan

Venue: Grand Theater, Shanghai International Dance Center

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     