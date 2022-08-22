New stage play depicts Chinese woman fighting for identity

Drum Tower West Theater's new play "I Am Not Pan Jinlian" will make its Shanghai debut during Mid-Autumn Festival at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

Adapted from Mao Dun Literature Prize-winning writer Liu Zhenyun's novel "I Did Not Kill My Husband," the production centers around the character Li Xuelian, who takes on the Chinese legal system after being swindled by her ex-husband.

In 2016, the novel was adapted into the comedy film "I Am Not Madame Bovary" by renowned director Feng Xiaogang.

Ti Gong

The play stars actress Zhang Xinyi as Li Xuelian. According to playwright Zhuo Bieling, the plot and protagonist are "loyal," as more than 80 percent of the play's lines come from the original novel.

Despite the "loyalty," young director Ding Yiteng created an explorative and avant-garde style for it.

"It's a story about a woman who tries to prove her identity for 20 years. I hope to add humor and some historical weight to the work," said Ding.

The stage has been transformed into a vortex-like rotary table.

"It's like a vortex of destiny," said Ding. "When the rotary table moves, it entangles Li Xuelian and her fate."

Ti Gong

The play also includes traditional opera, rap, ballet, contemporary dance and even cross talk.

After its Shanghai run, "I Am Not Pan Jinlian" will continue its national tour in cities such as Tianjin, Chengdu and Hangzhou.

Performance info:



Dates: September 10-12, 7:15pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area

