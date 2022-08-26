Feature / Entertainment

New global copyright agent for independent music label

Universal Music Publishing Group has become the global copyright agent for music label Nomad City, hoping to introduce innovative Chinese music to the world.
Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) hopes to introduce innovative Chinese music to the world by becoming the global copyright agent of independent Chinese music companies and their recording artists.

The world's leading global music publisher has signed more than 200 Chinese songwriters and musicians in the past three years. The latest partnership is between UMPG China and independent music label Nomad City Records.

Nomad was established by Taiwan singer Amber Kuo and Inner Mongolian musician Yider in 2020. Their music combines traditional folk tunes with modern instruments like guitar, keyboard, and electric synthesizers.

Ti Gong

Taiwan singer Amber Kuo (left) and Inner Mongolian musician Yider

As a "neo-nomadic" electronic musician, Yider was raised in the isolated grasslands of Hulubuir, Inner Mongolia, and later moved to Beijing. His creations draw influence from both periods of his life.

"Their creation is inspired by traditional Chinese folk culture, integrating poetic Oriental aesthetics with electronic music. We hope their music can be heard by the world," said Fang Zhou, general manager of UMPG China.

Aiming to further develop the Chinese music industry and artists, UMPG China opened an office in Shanghai last year. The group also launched the Chinese version of UMPG Window, an international royalty portal for songwriters to accurately keep track of their royalty data in real time.

Ti Gong

UMPG China's Shanghai office

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
