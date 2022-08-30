Feature / Entertainment

Composer Tan Dun to revive ancient Dunhuang instruments

﻿ Ma Yue
Five antique Dunhuang musical instruments will be revived and played by the Changsha Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Chinese-American composer and conductor Tan Dun.
Chinese-American composer and conductor Tan Dun will lead the Changsha Symphony Orchestra in a concert titled "Five Dunhuang Music Gods and Women's Script" at Shanghai Oriental Art Center, highlighting the transcendent Dunhuang murals' charm with ancient musical instruments.

Many of Tan's recent compositions were inspired by the art and stories of the Dunhuang murals in Gansu Province, northwest China, and reflect the musician's thoughts on the inheritance and contemporary presentation of traditional Chinese music.

Ti Gong

Composer and conductor Tan Dun

"We discovered over 4,000 pieces of ancient musical instruments in the mural paintings," Tan said. "I want to turn these ancient cultural fossils into music and introduce them to the world."

Tan will bring back to life five ancient Dunhuang instruments in a new symphony work he composed for the popular mobile game "Honor of Kings" during the concert. The five instruments are xiqin, chiba, bili, sheng, and pipa.

Each of them represents a different character from the 14th-century historical Chinese novel "Romance of the Three Kingdoms."

Animation images of the game's historical characters and heroes will be projected onto a large screen during the concert, making it more appealing to young audiences.

Ti Gong

Five ancient Dunhuang instruments

Tan's exploration of his hometown's folk culture is the other half of the concert, "Women's Script."

Women in Jiangyong County, Hunan Province, wrote letters, narratives, and songs in a script known as "women's script," or "nushu," from the mid-19th century to the late 20th century.

Tan spent five years researching this time period and presenting his findings to the public in the form of music and videos.

Audiences at the concert will be able to discover stories and emotional bonds between mothers, daughters, and sisters in an ancient village in Hunan Province.

Ti Gong

"Women's script" is a folk culture from Hunan Province.

Performance info:

Dates: September 9, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-1080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Honor
Pudong
