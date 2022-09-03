Feature / Entertainment

Contemporary dances explore time and origin of life

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  12:46 UTC+8, 2022-09-03       0
Two contemporary dance works "Best Before" and "Genesis" will be performed at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center this month.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  12:46 UTC+8, 2022-09-03       0

Two contemporary dance works "Best Before" and "Genesis" will be performed at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center this month.

Young choreographer Li Chao's "Best Before" is inspired by Gargantua, the name of a massive, rapidly spinning black hole in Christopher Nolan's film "Interstellar." Due to enormous gravitational force, time twists around the black hole.

Li explores the concept of time and people's feeling about time through the dance.

Contemporary dances explore time and origin of life
Ti Gong

"Best Before" is inspired by the black hole Gargantua.

"A dancer's movement is specific, but the emotion it carries is abstract," Li said of her creation. "Dancers clap during the performance, trying to grab the imperceptibility of time. They change formation on the stage to showcase the orderly passing of time and the irregularity of space."

The performance gathers a group of promising Chinese dancers including Li Yu, Hao Ruoqi and Hu Jie.

"Genesis" is a joint creation of Chinese dancer Wang Yabin and Belgian choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

As the title suggests, the work centers on the origins of things. People are born and then die, in the process, they undergo constant tests and increasing estrangement from the natural world.

Contemporary dances explore time and origin of life
Ti Gong

"Genesis" is jointly created by Chinese dancer Wang Yabin and Belgium choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

On stage, dancers in white coats with masks over their mouths observe and conduct tests on other people. Between them stand glass cages suggestive of gigantic test tubes.

"Genesis" is an international production as artists from more than 10 countries took part in the design of stage setting, light and music.

Asked whether she is worried about the audience's understanding of the relatively obscure theme of the work, Wang said she encourages people to "feel" the dance.

"Contemporary dance sets no limit for an audience," said Wang. "We had a 14-year-old attending the performance, who could immediately capture the beauty of dance language. Just try to feel the emotion carried by dancers' movements."

Contemporary dances explore time and origin of life
Ti Gong

"Genesis" discusses the origin of things.

Performance info:

• Best Before

Date: September 6, 7:15pm

Tickets: 180-480 yuan

• Genesis

Date: September 15, 7:15pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     