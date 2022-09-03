Contemporary dances explore time and origin of life

Two contemporary dance works "Best Before" and "Genesis" will be performed at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center this month.

Young choreographer Li Chao's "Best Before" is inspired by Gargantua, the name of a massive, rapidly spinning black hole in Christopher Nolan's film "Interstellar." Due to enormous gravitational force, time twists around the black hole.

Li explores the concept of time and people's feeling about time through the dance.

Ti Gong

"A dancer's movement is specific, but the emotion it carries is abstract," Li said of her creation. "Dancers clap during the performance, trying to grab the imperceptibility of time. They change formation on the stage to showcase the orderly passing of time and the irregularity of space."

The performance gathers a group of promising Chinese dancers including Li Yu, Hao Ruoqi and Hu Jie.

"Genesis" is a joint creation of Chinese dancer Wang Yabin and Belgian choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

As the title suggests, the work centers on the origins of things. People are born and then die, in the process, they undergo constant tests and increasing estrangement from the natural world.

Ti Gong

On stage, dancers in white coats with masks over their mouths observe and conduct tests on other people. Between them stand glass cages suggestive of gigantic test tubes.

"Genesis" is an international production as artists from more than 10 countries took part in the design of stage setting, light and music.

Asked whether she is worried about the audience's understanding of the relatively obscure theme of the work, Wang said she encourages people to "feel" the dance.

"Contemporary dance sets no limit for an audience," said Wang. "We had a 14-year-old attending the performance, who could immediately capture the beauty of dance language. Just try to feel the emotion carried by dancers' movements."

Ti Gong

Performance info:



• Best Before

Date: September 6, 7:15pm

Tickets: 180-480 yuan

• Genesis

Date: September 15, 7:15pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area