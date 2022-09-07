Feature / Entertainment

Traditional Chinese musicians highlight concert hall's new season

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  19:27 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0
Shanghai Concert Hall is set for a refreshing fall and winter with a diverse repertoire that includes a series of concerts from China's up-and-coming Gen-Z musicians.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  19:27 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0

Shanghai Concert Hall unveiled its new season's performances between September and December and launched a WeChat mini program for tickets, merchandise and membership events.

The concert hall, almost a century old, is set for a refreshing fall and winter with a diverse repertoire that includes a series of concerts from China's up-and-coming Gen-Z musicians.

Percussionist Zhang Fang was crowned the BBC's "Young Musician 2020" at the age of 17 and will lay down his passionate beats in a concert with friends on October 29.

Pianist Rao Hao performed Chopin's "First Piano Concert" in the finals at 2021's 18th Chopin International Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland, for which he received an honorable mention commendation, also at the age of 17. Having drawn international attention since then, he will perform Chopin and Beethoven in a recital on October 5.

Violist Shen Ziyu became the youngest person to win first prize in the 11th Lionel Tertis International Viola Competition in 2013 at the age of 15. She will perform compositions by Bach, Schumann and Brahms as well as more contemporary works, such as the Chinese premiere of Akira Nishimura's "Song of Birds," at her November 11 recital.

The popular multimedia concerts "Traditional Music Rises from the Sea Horizon" will return for a third round between October 14 and November 11.

Traditional Chinese musicians highlight concert hall's new season
Ti Gong

Zide Guqin Studio

The concert hall has been working more with traditional Chinese musicians in recent years to both commercial and critical acclaim. For the new season, it will feature Zide Guqin Studio in the New Year's concert.

The studio went viral on video sites like Bilibili and YouTube for modernizing the guqin, an ancient musical instrument. It has attracted millions of viewers since 2020 for playing contemporary music from popular movies and television series like "Game of Thrones," "Inception" and Japanese anime "Doraemon."

Zide Guqin Studio's live concerts, on the other hand, are well known for recreating ancient Chinese music and culture while the performers wear traditional costumes.

Traditional Chinese musicians highlight concert hall's new season
Ti Gong

Musicians Dai Xiaolian (left) and Zhan Yongming

Another traditional Chinese music performance will feature guqin master, Dai Xiaolian, and renowned flutist, Zhao Yongming, who will bring to life some of the most famous traditional melodies from Jiangnan, or regions south of the Yangtze River.

The series of traditional Chinese music concerts will also explore cross-border possibilities, such as a concert by Hu Chenyun playing the suona, a traditional instrument with a double-reed horn sometimes known as a Chinese trumpet. Hu will use the centuries-old instrument, which first appeared in China around the 3rd century, to play popular animation and gaming music beloved by young people.

The concert hall also announced a national tour for the nostalgic Chinese musical, "The Twilight of Springtime," co-produced by the concert hall. The musical premiered in 2017 to critical acclaim and portrays young people passionately fighting for their dreams in a rapidly changing city and country in the 1990s.

Traditional Chinese musicians highlight concert hall's new season
Ti Gong

Poster of the musical "The Twilight of Springtime," a Shanghai Concert Hall co-production.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Yangtze River
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     