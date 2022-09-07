'Heroic Sons and Daughters' drama to debut in Shanghai

Revolving around the stories which happened during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, the play "Heroic Sons and Daughters" will debut in Shanghai on October 6.

Revolving around the touching stories which happened during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53), the play "Heroic Sons and Daughters," produced by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, will debut in the city on October 6.

Based on a 1964 movie of the same name and the novella "Reunion" written by Chinese literary master Ba Jin, the play tells the story of a Shanghai brother and sister duo, Wang Cheng and Wang Fang, who volunteer to fight in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea.

After the brother gives his life on the battlefield, the sister turns her grief into strength and continues to fight. Fortunately, she reunites with her adoptive father Wang Fubiao and her biological father Wang Wenqing on the field.

During the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, Shanghai provided generous financial and manpower support.

More than 18,000 Shanghai youths joined the volunteer army, with 1,683 of them dying in Korea. Meanwhile, around 800 medical workers, 1,200 drivers and 4,300 railway workers also came from Shanghai.

The city donated more than 849.1 billion yuan (old currency), which was equivalent to 566 fighter jets, from June 1951 to May 1952. The number accounted for 15.3 percent of the total number (3,700) of aircraft donated nationwide.

Around 200 writers and artists from Shanghai presented performances for soldiers on the frontline. They included Ba Jin, who risked his life to go to the battlefront and spent days and nights with soldiers to create the literary masterpiece "Reunion," published in August 1961.

From novel to movie, the story of "Heroic Sons and Daughters" is deeply rooted in the hearts of Chinese people. The film's theme song "Heroic Hymn" has been sung widely in the country.

"Young people may or may not know the movie, but in any case, I believe that every Chinese has a hero complex, which will never be outdated in any era," Yu Rongjun, playwright of the theatrical version and artistic director of the dramatic arts center, pointed out.

According to Yu, they did a lot of research, including visiting the Longhua Martyrs Memorial in Xuhui District and the Memorial Hall of the Chinese People's Volunteer Army in suburban Fengxian District. Besides, they interviewed many veterans and soldiers of different ages.

Some stories, which are unknown to the public, will be disclosed on the stage. For example, the signing a life and death agreement before heading to the battlefield.

"We hope that more young audiences come to the theater and watch the play. This will allow them to have a better understanding of this history and get a feel of the extraordinary years," said Zhang Huiqing, general manager of the arts center.

Information

Date: October 6-15, 7:30pm; October 16, 2pm



Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center

Address: 1/F, 288, Anfu Road