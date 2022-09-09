Feature / Entertainment

Shaanxi writers' award-winning stories told on stage

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:29 UTC+8, 2022-09-09       0
The Shanghai Culture Square is staging three signature works by the Shaanxi People's Art Theater this month to celebrate the venue's 70th anniversary.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:29 UTC+8, 2022-09-09       0

The Shaanxi People's Art Theater will perform its three signature works, "Ordinary World," "The Protagonist" and "White Deer Plain," at Shanghai Culture Square this month to celebrate the venue's 70th birthday.

All three realistic plays are adapted from Mao Dun Literature Prize-winning books by authors from Shaanxi Province.

"Ordinary World" was adapted from author Lu Yao's three-volume novel, which includes a total of 1.1 million Chinese characters spanning a broad range of the socioeconomic spectrum.

Shaanxi writers' award-winning stories told on stage
Ti Gong

"Ordinary World"

The stories take place between 1975 and 1985, reflecting the political and economic changes in China from the end of the "cultural revolution" (1966-76) to the early period of China's reform and opening-up.

"The Protagonist" was adapted from Chen Yan's novel depicting the growth of a famous Qin Opera actress during China's 40 years of reform and opening-up. It's a stroll through the history of the ancient Chinese opera and the social development of that period.

Shaanxi writers' award-winning stories told on stage
Wang Xufeng

"The Protagonist"

"White Deer Plain" is adapted from a 1993 novel by Chen Zhongshi, centering on two landowner families, Bai and Lu, over half a century and three generations. The characters witness all the major events that take place from around 1900 to the 1950s.

Chen wrote the novel and created its protagonist, Bai Jiaxuan, in the image of Confucius teaching as an examination of China's history. In the story, what differentiates people is not class or economic status but morality.

Through the three productions, the Shaanxi People's Art Theater aims to showcase its humanistic concern for ordinary people's lives and spiritual status under continuously changing social circumstances.

The space where the culture square is located was once a dog-racing track. It was renovated into a cultural center in 1952 and has been a performing art venue for 11 years.

Shaanxi writers' award-winning stories told on stage
Ti Gong

"White Deer Plain"

• "Ordinary World"

Dates: September 9-10, 7:30pm

• "The Protagonist"

Dates: September 13-14, 7:30pm

• "White Deer Plain"

Dates: September 16-18, 2pm, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     