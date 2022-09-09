Shaanxi writers' award-winning stories told on stage

The Shanghai Culture Square is staging three signature works by the Shaanxi People's Art Theater this month to celebrate the venue's 70th anniversary.

The Shaanxi People's Art Theater will perform its three signature works, "Ordinary World," "The Protagonist" and "White Deer Plain," at Shanghai Culture Square this month to celebrate the venue's 70th birthday.

All three realistic plays are adapted from Mao Dun Literature Prize-winning books by authors from Shaanxi Province.

"Ordinary World" was adapted from author Lu Yao's three-volume novel, which includes a total of 1.1 million Chinese characters spanning a broad range of the socioeconomic spectrum.

Ti Gong

The stories take place between 1975 and 1985, reflecting the political and economic changes in China from the end of the "cultural revolution" (1966-76) to the early period of China's reform and opening-up.

"The Protagonist" was adapted from Chen Yan's novel depicting the growth of a famous Qin Opera actress during China's 40 years of reform and opening-up. It's a stroll through the history of the ancient Chinese opera and the social development of that period.

Wang Xufeng

"White Deer Plain" is adapted from a 1993 novel by Chen Zhongshi, centering on two landowner families, Bai and Lu, over half a century and three generations. The characters witness all the major events that take place from around 1900 to the 1950s.

Chen wrote the novel and created its protagonist, Bai Jiaxuan, in the image of Confucius teaching as an examination of China's history. In the story, what differentiates people is not class or economic status but morality.

Through the three productions, the Shaanxi People's Art Theater aims to showcase its humanistic concern for ordinary people's lives and spiritual status under continuously changing social circumstances.

The space where the culture square is located was once a dog-racing track. It was renovated into a cultural center in 1952 and has been a performing art venue for 11 years.

Ti Gong

• "Ordinary World"

Dates: September 9-10, 7:30pm



• "The Protagonist"

Dates: September 13-14, 7:30pm



• "White Deer Plain"

Dates: September 16-18, 2pm, 7:30pm



Tickets: 80-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M.