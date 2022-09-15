Feature / Entertainment

Lang Lang interprets Disney songs on piano for his new album

  17:54 UTC+8, 2022-09-15       0
Lang Lang, a Chinese pianist, has remade Disney's iconic movie melodies into piano compositions for his new album "The Disney Book."
Practicing the piano does not have to be dull, and Chinese pianist Lang Lang shares his secrets.

With the help of a group of world-class musicians, Lang has reworked Disney's iconic movie melodies into piano compositions. They are part of a new album, "The Disney Book," and Lang hopes it will inspire youngsters to connect with the instrument.

"I have been attracted to Disney animation since childhood, and always wanted to interpret their songs in the form of classical music," said Lang, who is currently in Santa Monica, California.

Lang Lang interprets Disney songs on piano for his new album
Ti Gong

Lang Lang plays the piano in front of a Disney castle.

"When I was 13, I visited Tokyo Disneyland. It was the first time I had heard 'It's a Small World' and the melody stayed with me all day, and long afterward," he said.

Fast forward to 2016, and Lang performed at the opening ceremony of Shanghai Disney Resort with a rendition of "Let It Go" from the film "Frozen."

The new album, "The Disney Book," traces the history of music in Disney films from the 1920s to the present day. It features new versions of songs from "Pinocchio" and "The Jungle Book" to "Frozen" and "Encanto."

Andrea Bocelli provides the vocals for "You'll Be in My Heart" from "Tarzan." Singer-songwriter and pianist Jon Batiste revisits his Oscar-winning "Soul" score with "It's All Right," while Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastian Yatra performs the Oscar-nominated song "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto."

Lang Lang interprets Disney songs on piano for his new album
Ti Gong

The cover of Lang Lang's new album "The Disney Book"

There are guest appearances by guitarist Milos, Chinese erhu player Guo Gan, and Lang's wife Gina Alice Redlinger, along with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra led by conductor Robert Ziegler.

"The adaptation work was challenging," said Lang. "I want the songs to be vivid, and the role of the piano should stand out, otherwise it would become the background music people usually hear in lifts."

A group of world-class musicians, including Sir Stephen Hough, Natalie Tenenbaum and Randy Kerber, took part in rearranging the songs. While maintaining the essence of the melodies, the new arrangements conjure the sound worlds of Debussy and Chopin, as well as the virtuosity of Liszt and Horowitz.

Lang Lang interprets Disney songs on piano for his new album
Ti Gong

Lang Lang and his wife Gina Alice Redlinger, who contributed with vocals for the song "When You Wish Upon A Star"

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the recording of the album took three-and-a-half years. It was recorded in six cities, including Shanghai, London, New York and Paris.

The album will be released on September 16 globally on Deutsche Grammophon, in collaboration with Disney Music Group. Lang hopes it will inspire people of all ages to explore classical music.

