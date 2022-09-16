Feature / Entertainment

A season of performing arts with something to please everyone

  16:17 UTC+8, 2022-09-16
The Shanghai Oriental Art Center line-up of performances spans the old and the new with artistic creativity.
The new season of performing arts at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center will feature creative crossover productions along with time-honored classics.

Through next February, 58 productions in 94 performances will offer concerts, recitals, dance, drama and traditional opera. New creations will be staged, including "Dream Fame and Love," a musical commissioned by the center.

This original musical, scheduled for November 12 and 13, will take audiences backstage to reveal the stories behind young talent chasing their dreams of stardom. Jazz musician Li Quan is musical director for the production.

A season of performing arts with something to please everyone
Ti Gong

Jazz musician Li Quan

"It's a challenge because the stage musical is a genre relatively new to me," said Li. "Compared with producing records and albums, which I can fully control, producing a musical is technically demanding. Apart from music, it also involves acting and stage presentation."

The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra's resident composer Gong Tianpeng is another daring musician dabbling in the crossover genre. In his Symphony No. 10, "Peking Fantasy," Gong attempts to integrate traditional Peking Opera with Western instruments.

"I have listened to a lot of Peking Opera works," said Gong. "There are composing patterns for traditional instruments, but I want to break the patterns and use orchestra instruments to express the emotion and personality of the opera characters."

Gong will conduct the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra performing the symphony on November 6.

A season of performing arts with something to please everyone
Ti Gong

Stage play "I Did Not Kill My Husband" is one of the season opening performances.

The Oriental Art Center's promotion of creative new works was showcased last weekend in its choice of the season's opener – a concert entitled "Five Dunhuang Music Gods and Women's Script," presented by the Changsha Symphony Orchestra under the baton of composer and conductor Tan Dun.

The concert brought to life five ancient Dunhuang instruments in a new symphonic work Tan composed for the popular mobile game "Honor of Kings."

Many of Tan's recent compositions have been inspired by the art and stories of the Dunhuang Buddhist murals in Gansu Province in northwest China.

"I love traditional culture and classical music," said Tan. "But I have noticed the decreasing number of young people who listen to classical music. I hope the combination of ancient instruments and a mobile game will attract more of them."

Tan disclosed that he has been working on a new composition that combines eSports with opera.

A season of performing arts with something to please everyone
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Rainbow Chamber Singers' concert will welcome the New Year.

China's traditional culture and folklore have also inspired young theater director Ding Yiteng, whose "new codification" creative concept emphasizes the integration of contemporary and modern elements.

Ding's "I Did Not Kill My Husband" just debuted in Shanghai, and his play "I Am Moon" will be presented at the Oriental Art Center on October 25 and 26.

Other season's highlights include recitals by pianists Liu Ji (October 2-4), Song Siheng (October 15) and Chen Sa (October 30).

Shanghai Ballet will take the classic "Giselle" to the art center on October 21 and 22. Mezzo-soprano Wen Muya will stage a vocal recital on October 29.

A season of performing arts with something to please everyone
Ti Gong

Shanghai Ballet will perform "Giselle" by composer Adolphe Adam in October.

Violinist Lu Siqing's recital has been scheduled on November 10, and conductor Xu Zhong will lead the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra in Mahler's Symphony No. 3 on December 8.

Croatian pianist Maksim Mrvica will play recitals on December 10 and 11. The Shanghai Rainbow Chamber Singers' concert on December 31 will welcome the New Year.

The National Ballet of China will perform "Swan Lake" and "Red Detachment of Women" in January. The Drum Tower West Theater's play "The Pillow Man" will be staged in February.

A season of performing arts with something to please everyone
Ti Gong

Violinist Lu Siqing's recital is scheduled on November 10.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
