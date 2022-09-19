Chinese version of 'Frankenstein' makes Shanghai debut

It tells the story of young scientist Frankenstein who creates a sapient creature from human corpses in an unorthodox scientific experiment.

The Chinese adaptation of the popular stage play "Frankenstein" is making its local debut at Shanghai Grand Theater this month.

Twelve performances over two weeks feature actors Zheng Yunlong, Yuan Hong and Yan Nan who will take turns playing the two roles of scientist Victor Frankenstein and his sapient creature.

"Frankenstein" is an 1818 novel by English author Mary Shelley. It tells the story of young scientist named Frankenstein who creates a sapient creature from human corpses in an unorthodox scientific experiment.

Once the creature is brought to life, Frankenstein is appalled by his creation's deformed appearance, which also causes all the confusion, depression and anger in the creature's life and leads to his revenge. Frankenstein struggles after failing to restrain the creature's destructive power.

The story was adapted by Nick Dear into a stage play that premiered in London in 2011. The Chinese adaptation is directed by British director Dominic Dromgoole and his Chinese workmate Li Ren. Dancer Wang Yabin is the choreographer, who also plays the role of a female creature in a few performances.

The novel has three narratives – Captain Walton's introductory narrative, as well as those from Frankenstein and the creature. The Chinese adaptation has created a new character, author Mary Shelley, providing the story with a new perspective.

"It's the most challenging role I have ever played," said Yuan. "I have spent time observing how a child learns to walk, but the creature is not human after all. He is strong and intelligent, but his movements should look weird."

According to Ren, the Chinese adaptation doesn't intend to localize the original production but create a new version for the characters as well as the theme of the story – humanity and love.

Performance info:



Dates: Through September 25, 2pm, 7:30pm

Tickets: 380-1,080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Grand Theater

Address: 300 People's Ave

