Music and comedy for the National Day holiday

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center brings orchestral concerts, recitals and comedy shows for the upcoming National Day holiday.

Young pianist Liu Ji is presenting a recital series entitled "Schubert's Best Piano Works" on October 2-4, in celebration of the 225th anniversary of the Austrian composer's birth.

Liu is Russian piano master Dmitri Bashkirov's only Chinese student. The three performances feature different programs, including Schubert's last three piano sonatas and other signature compositions.

Cellists Chen Weiping and Nie Jiapeng are presenting the double cello and orchestra concert entitled "Self, In A Parallel World" on October 2, combining popular and classical music. Clarinet player Zhao Chao and viola player Fan Zunyi will also join the performance.

Veteran conductor Cao Peng will hold the baton for a patriotism-themed chorus concert to review a number of "classic red songs" on October 4 at the art center.



The holidays are meant for joy and laughter, and the art center has prepared some comedy performances for theatergoers as well.

Veteran stand-up comedian Huang Xi's show has been scheduled for October 1.

Famed theater director Stan Lai's "Millennium Teahouse," a fusion of traditional crosstalk and contemporary theater, will meet audiences on October 5 and 6.

Crosstalk has been a popular type of comic performance in China, which is usually presented in the form of a two-person dialogue. In "Millennium Teahouse," contemporary theater techniques are applied to the traditional art.

The first half of the performance is set in Beijing, while the performers discuss serious topics with puns and jokes. In the second part, they travel to modern Shanghai, fusing the past and the present.

Performance info:

Schubert's Best Piano Works by Liu Ji





Dates: October 2-4, 7:45pm

Tickets: 120-300 yuan

Self, In A Parallel World

Dates: October 2, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-480 yuan

Millennium Teahouse

Dates: October 5, 7:15pm; October 6, 2pm

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area