Feature / Entertainment

Music and comedy for the National Day holiday

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  22:17 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0
The Shanghai Oriental Art Center brings orchestral concerts, recitals and comedy shows for the upcoming National Day holiday.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  22:17 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center is inviting audiences for concerts and comedy shows during the upcoming National Day holiday.

Young pianist Liu Ji is presenting a recital series entitled "Schubert's Best Piano Works" on October 2-4, in celebration of the 225th anniversary of the Austrian composer's birth.

Liu is Russian piano master Dmitri Bashkirov's only Chinese student. The three performances feature different programs, including Schubert's last three piano sonatas and other signature compositions.

Cellists Chen Weiping and Nie Jiapeng are presenting the double cello and orchestra concert entitled "Self, In A Parallel World" on October 2, combining popular and classical music. Clarinet player Zhao Chao and viola player Fan Zunyi will also join the performance.

Music and comedy for the National Day holiday
Ti Gong

Pianist Liu Ji

Veteran conductor Cao Peng will hold the baton for a patriotism-themed chorus concert to review a number of "classic red songs" on October 4 at the art center.

The holidays are meant for joy and laughter, and the art center has prepared some comedy performances for theatergoers as well.

Veteran stand-up comedian Huang Xi's show has been scheduled for October 1.

Famed theater director Stan Lai's "Millennium Teahouse," a fusion of traditional crosstalk and contemporary theater, will meet audiences on October 5 and 6.

Crosstalk has been a popular type of comic performance in China, which is usually presented in the form of a two-person dialogue. In "Millennium Teahouse," contemporary theater techniques are applied to the traditional art.

The first half of the performance is set in Beijing, while the performers discuss serious topics with puns and jokes. In the second part, they travel to modern Shanghai, fusing the past and the present.

Music and comedy for the National Day holiday
Ti Gong

Performance info:

Schubert's Best Piano Works by Liu Ji

Dates: October 2-4, 7:45pm

Tickets: 120-300 yuan

Self, In A Parallel World

Dates: October 2, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-480 yuan

Millennium Teahouse

Dates: October 5, 7:15pm; October 6, 2pm

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
National Day holiday
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     