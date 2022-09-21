Feature / Entertainment

Special performances honor Yueju Opera legend

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:00 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0
Shanghai Yueju Opera Company is staging a series of performances to commemorate celebrated Yueju Opera performer Wang Wenjuan, who passed away at age 95 in Shanghai last year.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:00 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0
Special performances honor Yueju Opera legend
Zu Zhongren

Meng Liying (left), 89-year-old Yueju Opera artist and apprentice of Wang Wenjuan, sings a song about Sister Lin that she and Wang rehearsed over 60 years ago in Shanghai.

Shanghai Yueju Opera Company is staging a series of performances at Wanping Theater to commemorate celebrated Yueju Opera performer Wang Wenjuan, who passed away at the age of 95 in Shanghai last year.

Through September 23, Wang's representative plays and songs such as "Legend of Chunxiang" and "Legend of Meng Lijun" will be performed by her apprentices and talented young Yueju Opera artists such as Li Xudan and Yang Tingna.

Founder of the Wang vocal style and a representative inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of Yueju Opera, Wang performed more than 200 roles on stage throughout her career.

She is most famous for her in-depth depiction of Lin Daiyu, better known as Sister Lin, in the 1962 Yueju Opera film "A Dream of Red Mansions." Starring Xu Yulan and Wang Wenjuan, the film was a box office sensation in the 1960s and 1970s, reaping about 200 million yuan (US$28.5 million) at the box office and attracting 1.2 billion viewers.

At Tuesday's Yueju Opera concert, Wang's life and artistic achievements were narrated by Ouyang Fenqiang, the leading actor in the popular 1987 TV series "A Dream of Red Mansions." He recalled how Wang's superb acting has impressed generations of people and influenced younger performers in the country.

Yueju Opera artist Meng Liying, 89, an apprentice of Wang, sang a song about Sister Lin that she and Wang rehearsed more than 60 years ago in Shanghai.

"Perhaps it's my last stage experience because of my age," said Meng. "The performance is a tribute to my teacher. This is one of her favorite songs as it depicted Lin's delicate emotional changes and her new understanding of the cruelty of the feudal family. I can still remember her devotion to art."

Special performances honor Yueju Opera legend
Zu Zhongren

Tuesday's Yueju Opera concert looked back at Wang Wenjuan's life and artistic achievements.

"Legend of Chunxiang," to be staged on Thursday, marks the friendship and cultural exchange between China and North Korea.

In 1953, Wang and her partner Xu Yulan were enchanted by the touching love story of "Chunxiang," a North Korean drama. They decided to adapt it into a Yueju Opera play.

One year later when the play debuted, it was very successful. Former premier Zhou Enlai met with Wang and other performers in the backstage area in 1955. In the 1950s and 1960s, the play was performed to a wide North Korean audience.

"Legend of Meng Lijun" will be performed on Friday. It centers on a versatile woman's attempts to rescue her finances after disguising herself as a man. The original version of the comedy was staged by Wang in 1980 and received several awards.

Performance info:

"Legend of Chunxiang"

Date: September 22, 7:15pm

"Legend of Meng Lijun"

Date: September 23, 7:15pm

Tickets: 80-1,080 yuan

Venue: Wanping Theater

Address: 859 Zhongshan Rd S2

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     