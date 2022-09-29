New TV series, movies and standup comedy for upcoming holiday

Feature / Entertainment

Diverse cultural and entertainment programs will be offered on television and at the city's landmark tourist resort during the National Day holiday from October 1 to 7.
TV series "The Examination for Everyone" depicts a high school's endeavors to ensure the national college entrance examination goes smoothly amid the background of the pandemic and a flood.

Diverse cultural and entertainment programs will be offered on television and at the city's landmark tourist resort Yuyuan Garden during the National Day holiday from October 1 to 7.

An eight-episode documentary series that chronicles China's tremendous changes and great achievements in various fields over the past 10 years will be broadcast on Dragon TV daily through October 8.

The series, produced by the Documentary Center of Shanghai Media Group, also provides insights into Chinese people's perseverance in pursuing the Chinese dream.

On the evening of October 2, the fourth season of "Singing with Legends" will air on Dragon TV.

The homegrown variety show's original format has recently been introduced to mainstream European broadcasters.

On the show, veteran singers and young, promising singers team up to give new interpretations of time-honored, classic songs.

Excellent TV series and films will also be broadcast on Dragon TV, Oriental Film and Drama Channel and BesTV.

TV series "The Examination for Everyone," the latest offering from director Shen Yan, depicts a high school's endeavors to ensure the national college entrance examination goes smoothly amid the background of the pandemic and a flood.

Critically acclaimed Chinese movies including "Wolf Warriors," "The Captain," "Ip Man" and "The Taking of Tiger Mountain" will be offered.

During the holiday at Yuyuan Garden, Xiaoguo will present two improvisational standup comedy performances with crossover elements.

Young comedians who rose to fame from the stage of popular variety shows will perform new original standup comedy acts.

At Yuyuan Garden, Xiaoguo will present two improvisational standup comedy performances with crossover elements during the holiday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
