Documentary series records China's achievements over 10 years

The documentary series, "Ten Years on the Road of Pursuing Dreams," captures the lives of ordinary people who have contributed to China's economic and social development.

Ti Gong

China's tremendous achievements in economic and social development are recorded in the ongoing documentary series "Ten Years on the Road of Pursuing Dream."



The eight-episode series, a joint effort by Shanghai Media Group's Documentary Center and BesTV, is airing on Dragon TV daily. From October 15 to 22, it will also run on Docu TV.

The series is a tribute to the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and is supported by the Shanghai Cultural Development Foundation.

Ti Gong

Loosely based on the visual materials of 50 or so outstanding documentaries, the series tells heartwarming human stories from novel perspectives.

It focuses on the struggles, unity, and tenacity of the Chinese people over the past 10 years in a variety of areas, including the advancement made in the aerospace industry, the reduction of poverty, the passing down of intangible cultural heritage, the growth of ecological civilization, and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ti Gong

Xu Guanqun, one of the producers of the series, said that it is an epic about the unwavering energy, devotion and persistence of ordinary people in achieving the Chinese dream.

"Ordinary people also play their parts in the country's development," said Xu. "They have many touching stories to tell. Their determination, courage, and endeavors are part of our Chinese dream."

Among the ordinary people is a 90-something artist who is devoted to bringing Chinese musical works to the world, a vet who has saved the lives of many migrant birds, and a cultural relic restorer at the Palace Museum in Beijing.