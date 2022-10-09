﻿
Feature / Entertainment

'China on the Move' season 2 popular overseas

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:22 UTC+8, 2022-10-09       0
The five-episode series provides insights into China's political system, resilient economy, scientific and technological innovation, ecology and people's lives.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:22 UTC+8, 2022-10-09       0
'China on the Move' season 2 popular overseas
Ti Gong

The second season of the documentary series "China on the Move" has gained popularity among international viewers since its recent airing on Discovery's television channels and online platforms worldwide.

The five-episode series provides insights into China's political system, resilient economy, scientific and technological innovation, ecology and people's lives.

The series' viewing rating largely surpassed Discovery channel's average viewer rating in the same slot by at least 70 percent. Many viewers showed interests in China's solutions to various problems.

'China on the Move' season 2 popular overseas
Ti Gong

British documentary filmmaker Arthur Jones is the series' anchor.

According to Zhang Yuan, an official from Discovery, China's hotpot, giant panda and the Great Wall used to be most popular topics of China-themed documentaries shown to foreign audience.

"But this series is about what's really taking place in China," said Zhang. "Through the eyes of the British anchor and filmmaker Arthur Jones, the audience is impressed by a dynamic China and the opportunities and challenges it faces nowadays."

The series is also a Discovery cooperation with Shanghai Media Group's documentary filmmakers. The two sides expressed their intention to tell more vivid Chinese stories to the world.

Chen Yinan, chief director of the series, said that her crew had spent a lot of time studying the fast-changing international situation and talking with foreign audiences to learn what topics about China interested them most.

'China on the Move' season 2 popular overseas
Ti Gong

The new energy automobile industry in China is rapidly developing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     