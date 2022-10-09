'China on the Move' season 2 popular overseas

The five-episode series provides insights into China's political system, resilient economy, scientific and technological innovation, ecology and people's lives.

Ti Gong

The second season of the documentary series "China on the Move" has gained popularity among international viewers since its recent airing on Discovery's television channels and online platforms worldwide.

The series' viewing rating largely surpassed Discovery channel's average viewer rating in the same slot by at least 70 percent. Many viewers showed interests in China's solutions to various problems.

Ti Gong

According to Zhang Yuan, an official from Discovery, China's hotpot, giant panda and the Great Wall used to be most popular topics of China-themed documentaries shown to foreign audience.

"But this series is about what's really taking place in China," said Zhang. "Through the eyes of the British anchor and filmmaker Arthur Jones, the audience is impressed by a dynamic China and the opportunities and challenges it faces nowadays."

The series is also a Discovery cooperation with Shanghai Media Group's documentary filmmakers. The two sides expressed their intention to tell more vivid Chinese stories to the world.

Chen Yinan, chief director of the series, said that her crew had spent a lot of time studying the fast-changing international situation and talking with foreign audiences to learn what topics about China interested them most.