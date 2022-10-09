﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Erhu master's hometown enthusiasm told in concert

Shanghai-born erhu master Jiang Jianhua has played an important role over the decades introducing the Chinese traditional musical instrument to the world.
Shanghai-born erhu master Jiang Jianhua has played an important role over the decades introducing the Chinese traditional musical instrument to the world.

Her performances have impressed famous conductors including Herbert von Karajan and Seiji Ozawa.

The Shanghai native started to learn erhu under the influence of her uncle at the age of 10, and was then admitted to China's Central Conservatory of Music.

Ti Gong

Erhu master Jiang Jianhua

In 1978, Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa visited China and was deeply touched by her demonstration of the classic erhu piece "The Moon Reflected Over a Fountain." Since then, Jiang has been frequently invited to perform overseas.

In 1986, Jiang played at the opening concert of the Suntory Hall with the New Japan Philharmonic. She performed the erhu Concerto composed for her by Kei Anjo under the baton of Seiji Ozawa.

In 1987, she was invited to work with Ryuichi Sakamoto and record the soundtrack for Bernardo Bertolucci's famous film "The Last Emperor."

"When I was invited to Japan to perform erhu, I noticed that many Japanese audiences found the foreign instrument appealing," she said. "The sound of erhu matches with the way Japanese people express their emotions. A lot of Japanese composers started to get interested in erhu and wrote songs for it."

Ti Gong

A poster for Jiang's Shanghai concert

Jiang lived in Japan for 20 years before returning to China. She was named the professor of China's Central Conservatory of Music in 2007.

In December, Jiang will be joined by pipa master Yang Baoyuan, pianist Jin Wenbin and cellist Mo Mo for a concert entitled "Hometown Enthusiasm" at Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

Apart from classic erhu pieces, western classics and Japanese contemporary music will be merged with Chinese folk music by creative composition.

Performance info

Dates: December 25, 7:30pm

Tickets: 120-480 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, the Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE
