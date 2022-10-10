Anthology series highlights China's past decade

The series "Our Times" showcases China's progress in the last decade in the fields of economy, politics, culture, society and ecology.

The anthology series "Our Times," which aired on Dragon TV today, is a homage to the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and highlights China's extraordinary achievements over the last decade.

The series, covering the economy, politics, culture, society, and ecology, will be dubbed into various languages ​​​​and broadcast on more than 20 channels worldwide, reaching an international audience in over 200 nations and regions.



Based on real-life stories, it features a community worker's struggle against the pandemic, a coach's discovery of football talent in remote areas, young people's entrepreneurship dreams, and innovative scientists.



According to the chief producer, Fu Binxing, it is more than just a Chinese mainstream production. "It was created with a global vision to impress and resonate with audiences all across the world," Fu said.

