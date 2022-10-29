Final of 'Street Dance of China 5' broadcast around globe

The final of the fifth season of "Street Dance of China" will be held in Macau on Saturday and broadcast to global audience on streaming platform Youku.

Ti Gong

The final will see battle teams showcase diverse styles of street dance, including hip-hop, popping and breaking. Elements of traditional Chinese culture will also be creatively combined with some excerpts.

The final will also attract popular foreign dancers.









The final will also attract popular foreign dancers such as Dykens, Kyoka, Riceball and Zyko to compete on the stage.

Ever since the season's debut in August, the variety has been hailed by viewers from home and abroad. It has been translated into nine languages for overseas street dance lovers. In April, Vietnam introduced the show's format to present a local edition.

"Street Dance of China" has also been developed into a homegrown variety franchise with spin-offs to cater for youngsters.

Recently the homegrown blind-box toy brand KOITAKE and the probiotic beverage brand Yakult designed and globally released a new package of toys based on the characteristics of the show's battle teams.

The variety franchise is expected to become a vibrant cultural intellectual property of China to highlight the dream and talents of the younger generation.