﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Final of 'Street Dance of China 5' broadcast around globe

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:10 UTC+8, 2022-10-29       0
The final of the fifth season of "Street Dance of China" will be held in Macau on Saturday and broadcast to global audience on streaming platform Youku.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:10 UTC+8, 2022-10-29       0
SSI ļʱ
Final of 'Street Dance of China 5' broadcast around globe
Ti Gong

The variety of dancing styles has been hailed worldwide.

The final of the fifth season of "Street Dance of China" will be held in Macau on Saturday and broadcast to global audience on streaming platform Youku.

The final will see battle teams showcase diverse styles of street dance, including hip-hop, popping and breaking. Elements of traditional Chinese culture will also be creatively combined with some excerpts.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The final will also attract popular foreign dancers.

    Ti Gong



The final will also attract popular foreign dancers such as Dykens, Kyoka, Riceball and Zyko to compete on the stage.

Ever since the season's debut in August, the variety has been hailed by viewers from home and abroad. It has been translated into nine languages for overseas street dance lovers. In April, Vietnam introduced the show's format to present a local edition.

"Street Dance of China" has also been developed into a homegrown variety franchise with spin-offs to cater for youngsters.

Recently the homegrown blind-box toy brand KOITAKE and the probiotic beverage brand Yakult designed and globally released a new package of toys based on the characteristics of the show's battle teams.

The variety franchise is expected to become a vibrant cultural intellectual property of China to highlight the dream and talents of the younger generation.

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Toys based on the characteristics of the show’s battle teams have been designed.




Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     