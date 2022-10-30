﻿
A cappella concert boosts cross-Strait cultural ties

Young vocalists and a cappella bands from Chinese mainland and Taiwan performed old and original songs without instruments.
Young singers and popular a cappella bands from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan performed both classic and original songs.

The a cappella "cloud concert," which was held recently, aims to enhance cross-Strait cultural exchange and friendship.

Without the use of musical instruments, young singers and popular a cappella bands from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan presented both classic and new original songs.

The third cloud concert, hosted by the Shanghai A Cappella Center and Vocal Asia, was streamed to music fans on both sides of the Taiwan Strait via the online cultural service platform Culture Shanghai Cloud on Sunday.

Popular bands like Voco Novo and Friday Knight interacted with their fans online and shared their stories of friendship and cultural exchange. Some young singers from Taiwan recalled their experiences of living and studying in Shanghai and the warmth of the city.

Organizers said that a cappella, which is popular among young people, will help people from both sides better understand each other. They will continue to give people who like a cappella a place to show off their skills and make friends.

This was the third edition of the cloud concert. It was broadcast to music lovers on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Some a cappella singers from the Taiwan region talked about living and going to school in Shanghai, where they were deeply moved by the warmth of the city.

﻿
