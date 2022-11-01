﻿
German chamber music a highlight at Shanghai concerts

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center presents a series of German chamber music, featuring some of China's most renowned classical musicians performing recitals as well as opera.
The Shanghai Oriental Art Center is presenting a series of chamber music concerts this month, featuring a mini German Chamber Music Festival and recitals by renowned performers.

The festival is scheduled from November 3 to 5. The Ensemble Les Amis Shanghai will present the "Night of 3B" concert on November 3. The three Bs represent Bach, Beethoven and Brahms.

The show is followed by a "Brahms Takes Five!" concert by the Han Quartet and Jensen Horn-Sin Lam on November 4.

The Han Quartet and Jensen Horn-Sin Lam

As part of the festival, a seminar focused on Sino-German music and cultural exchange will be held at 3pm on November 5 at the art center's exhibition hall. The event is open to the public for free, though reservations are required.

Soprano Huang Ying's recital "Plaisir d'Amour" has been scheduled on November 5. She will perform both domestic and foreign art songs, as well as pieces from Handel and Cesti's opera, and Puccini's aria. Pianist Xue Yingjia will join the performance.

On the morning of November 5, clarinet player Lang Yifeng will join his wife Jiang Ruijuan on viola, with young pianist Han Mengyang. The trio will perform a handful of classic clarinet pieces.

Paganini Competition winner, violinist Lu Siqing, will perform Brahms' three sonatas during his violin recital on November 10. 2022 marks the 125th anniversary of Brahms' death. Pianist Sun Yingdi will join the performance to pay tribute to the great German composer.

Violinist Lu Siqing

● Night of 3B

Dates: November 3, 7:30pm

Tickets: 120-480 yuan (US$16.50-65.99)

● Brahms Takes Five!

Dates: November 4, 7:45pm

Tickets: 300 yuan

● Plaisir d'Amour by Huang Ying

Dates: November 5, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

● The Three Violin Sonatas by Lu Siqing

Dates: November 10, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong

