Shanghai composer ventures into uncharted territory with musical

Shanghai-based musician Li Quan has composed 14 songs for the musical "Dream Fame and Love," which premieres next week.
The musical, "Dream Fame and Love," will premiere at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center next week. Its theme song, "Pure," was released ahead of the debut, giving the audience a glimpse into the new production.

As the art center's first self-produced musical, "Dream Fame and Love" focuses on a group of youthful aspirants chasing dreams of stardom. The youngsters compete in a talent contest in the hope of kick-starting their careers.

In the face of various temptations and pressures, their values and artistic skills are put to the test. Playwright Wang Tong, a former reporter who later ventured into reality television production, used her insights and experiences to reveal behind-the-scenes stories in the entertainment industry.

Ti Gong

The new production's musical director is Li Quan, a well-known Shanghai musician who was invited by producer Lin Hai. Li took two months to compose 14 songs in various genres like pop, rock, jazz and disco for the production.

One of them, "Pure," is a love ballad about the young protagonists' deep bond.

Li sought inspiration from the Shanghai alleyways that he frequented during his school years.

"These were sensitive days," remarked Li. "The lanes are ordinary, but I was always drawn to the small things and features along the streets."

Ti Gong

Shanghai musician Li Quan

"After a certain age, people prefer to rely on their experience and skills rather than their feelings and perceptions. However, the latter are necessary for creation," he added.

Li studied classical music since childhood. He began his career as a singer and songwriter 30 years ago. He has three bands where he plays jazz, electric and classical music.

"It's a challenge because I'm somewhat unfamiliar with the musical genre," said Li. "I hope my songs are honest and sincere."

Ti Gong

Actor Henry Prince Mak (left) and singer Pan Hong play the leading roles in the musical.

Performance info:

Dates: November 12-13, 15-20, 7:15pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
