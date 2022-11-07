﻿
'The Seven Heroes and Five Gallants' gets a fresh new look

Shanghai Peking Opera Company is rehearsing "The Seven Heroes and Five Gallants," which will be staged at Yifu Theater next month.
Ti Gong

The play depicts the brotherhood of Chinese heroes Bai Yutang and Yan Chasan. Famous Peking Opera performers Hao Shuai (left) and Fu Xiru play the two roles.

The Shanghai Peking Opera Company is rehearsing a performance that is based on the classic novel "The Seven Heroes and Five Gallants," which will be performed at Yifu Theater on December 23 and 24.

Set in the 11th century Song Dynasty, the novel, published in 1879, focuses on judge Bao Zheng's efforts to fight crime, rebellion and corruption with the aid of a group of martially gifted individuals.

Ti Gong

Young performers Yang Yang (right) and Zhu Heji also star in the play.

The Peking Opera adaptation of the novel was first performed by the company in Shanghai in 1957. It ran for six months.

In 1980, the play was produced in two distinct parts. Decades later, the first part of the drama was reinterpreted and produced to widespread acclaim in 2017 at Yifu Theater.

The latest production concentrates on the second half. It focuses on the brotherhood of Chinese heroes Bai Yutang and Yan Chasan, played by Peking Opera stars, Hao Shuai and Fu Xiru.

Fu said that they will create special vocals and singing scenes for the play, which will also contain breathtaking martial arts graphics.

Ti Gong

The cast and backstage workers pose for the camera. The play will be staged on December 23-24 at Yifu Theater.

