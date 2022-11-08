﻿
C-pop eyes global audience after Universal, RYCE deal

Universal Music Publishing China has become RYCE Entertainment's exclusive partner, giving a boost to Chinese songwriters and singers.
Chinese songwriters and singers are looking forward to global exposure after Universal Music Publishing China became the exclusive publishing partner of RYCE Entertainment.

The agreement, which covers a collection of over 700 songs, includes some of the country's best-sellers as well as tunes that helped establish Chinese pop as a global force.

"Easier" by Amber Liu, "Manual to Youth" and "Adore" by TFBOYS, "Xiao Juan" by Sitar Tan and "Jiao Huan" by Zhou Shen are among the artists engaged under the deal.

Chinese pop artists (from left) Amber Liu, Zhou Shen and TFBOYS

Also included within the catalog are the Greater China rights to hundreds of major K-pop hits performed by South Korean acts, including Super Junior, EXO-CBX, GOT7 and TWICE, which have been popular in China over the years.

In addition, UMP China will work together with RYCE Publishing to further expand its roster of songwriters and producers.

"We saw the rise of J-pop three decades ago and its influence on audiences across Asia. Now K-pop is a global phenomenon," said Joe Fang, managing director of Universal Music Publishing China. "With China rising to become the 6th biggest music market in the world, I feel C-pop's time has arrived. RYCE Publishing, with its cross-border catalogs, is an important bridging force."

"We hope that everyone respects music copyright," said Wang Yunyun, managing director of RYCE Publishing. "If we do so, all Chinese musicians will be motivated to work harder on decent products in a healthy environment."

President of Universal Music Publishing Group Asia Pacific Andrew Jenkins took part in the contract signing ceremony online.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
