Ti Gong

The documentary "Changjin, Changjin," which is slated for release on November 18, details the filming of China's war epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin."



The documentary offers behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the film, depicting the daring spirit of the People's Volunteer Army of China during the Korean War (1950-53).

After its release last year, it amassed more than 5.5 billion yuan (US$759.55 million), making it the highest-grossing movie in Chinese cinematic history. There were around 70,000 extras used throughout the film's production.

The 35th China Golden Rooster Awards, China's highest cinema categories, revealed that "The Battle at Lake Changjin" had eight nominations, including the Best Feature Film and Best Director categories. The awards ceremony will be held in Xiamen, Fujian Province, on November 12.

The documentary also reveals how the movie's directors and actors performed under challenging, chilly conditions. Sequences not included in the film will be shown in the documentary, which will throw light on the rapid industrialization and new standards for the Chinese film industry.