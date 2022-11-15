Concert to feature works by German composers

Young musicians Wang Junhao and Zhang Kaixuan will headline the chamber concert, "The Smallest and the Largest," with rearranged music by German composers from different eras.

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra will feature violin and double bass in the upcoming chamber concert "The Smallest and the Largest" with rearranged music by two German composer of different eras – Johann Sebastian Bach and Max Bruch.

The concert features violinist Wang Junhao and contrabassist Zhang Kaixuan performing Bruch's "Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano" and "Double Concerto for Clarinet, Viola and Orchestra," as well as Bach's "Ten Inventions."

Each composition has been adapted for violin and double bass. The contrabass is the largest and lowest-pitched bowed or plucked string instrument in the contemporary symphony orchestra, with a cello-like construction.

In between them there are the viola and the cello.

The two young musicians have collaborated often during chamber concerts and other events, including a livestreaming event in June when they sang nostalgic cartoon songs and spoke about their childhoods.

This is the fourth concert in the "SSO in Chamber" series this season. "SSO in Chamber" was among the first to promote chamber music in China since its establishment in 1983. The series has grown in popularity as chamber music has become more well-known, and more performances have be staged in recent years.

Performance info:

Date: November 25, 7:15pm



Venue: Chamber Hall, Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall

Address: 1380 Fuxing Rd M.