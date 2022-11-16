﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai Light Music Orchestra announces new concerts

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:45 UTC+8, 2022-11-17       0
The orchestra will stage more concerts celebrating Chinese mythology, culture and economic successes later this month and in December.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:45 UTC+8, 2022-11-17       0
Shanghai Light Music Orchestra announces new concerts

At Tuesday's concert at the Shanghai Grand Theater, classical and modern music styles were mixed together.

The Shanghai Light Music Orchestra has announced plans for more concerts following the success of Tuesday's performance, which celebrated the glories of traditional Chinese operas.

Two concerts based on ancient Chinese mythology will be performed at the Shanghai Concert Hall on November 29-30. It will stimulate the audience's vivid imagination about the origin of the world and life.

Chinese mythology holds that the new world was created when heaven and earth were split apart by the giant Pan Gu with an axe after he woke up in the original egg-like world.

The exhausted giant collapsed, and his body parts led to the creation of the world, including the sun, moon, stars, flowers, trees, rivers and seas.

On December 20-21, the orchestra will present "The Journey," which is a tribute to the aspirations and accomplishments of Chinese people throughout history in a variety of professions.

The concerts will feature more than 10 original songs to illustrate Shanghai's incredible growth since China's reform and opening-up.

Shanghai Light Music Orchestra announces new concerts

Two concerts based on ancient Chinese myths will be staged at the Shanghai Concert Hall on November 29-30.

Shanghai Light Music Orchestra announces new concerts

A scene from the Chinese opera "The White-Haired Girl"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     